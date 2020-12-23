Jenna Russell and Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform From Longtime Favorite Musicals in The Theatre Channel

The first episode celebrates beloved musicals Company, Little Shop of Horrors, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Olivier winner and Tony nominee Jenna Russell, upcoming Cinderella star Carrie Hope Fletcher, and more West End stars perform in the premiere episode of the web series The Theatre Channel. Check out a sneak peek behind-the-scenes video above and then head over to (LINK).

The first installment, “Welcome to the Café,” includes Fletcher and Oliver Ormson dueting on “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors and Russell singing “Ladies Who Lunch” from Company. Rounding out the concert is Tarinn Callender performing “On Broadway” from Smokey Joe’s Café, Olivier winner Matt Henry revisiting “Let it Sing” from Violet, Lucie Jones covering “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret, and Jodie Steele singing “Heaven on Their Minds” from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Joining the stars are the Café Four, comprised of Alyn Hawke, Emily Langham, Sadie-Jean Shirley, and Alex Woodward, singing “Coffee In A Cardboard Cup” from And The World Goes ‘Round.

The series includes a mix of popular musical theatre songs set in a café, bar or restaurant, and individually re-imagined and filmed on location in London. Upcoming episodes will feature numbers from horror, rock, and winter holiday musicals.

Bill Deamer directs and choreographs with Michael England as musical supervisor. Rounding out the creative team are set and costume designer Gregor Donnelly, lighting designer Jack Weir, and sound designer Keegan Curran, with videography by Ben Hewis.

Social distancing procedures were in place while filming, in accordance with the latest guidelines.