Jennifer Holliday Will Celebrate Her 60th Birthday With Streaming Concert

The Dreamgirls Tony winner will take the stage October 19.

Tony Award winner Jennifer Holliday turns 60 October 19, and she's celebrating that night with a streaming concert. Backed by a six-piece band and filming from a nightclub setting, the Dreamgirls favorite will offer hits from her stage and recording career, as well as a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The concert will stream at 8 PM ET via Goldstar's Stellar platform; click here for tickets (general online admission $20, VIP tickets with a virtual meet-and-greet $60).

Holliday made her Broadway debut in Your Arms Too Short to Box With God before going on to star as Effie White in Dreamgirls, which earned her a Tony. She's since appeared in Grease, Chicago, and, most recently, the revival of The Color Purple (playing Shug Avery in the closing company). As a recording artist, she's won two Grammy Awards (and received two additional nominations).

Earlier this summer, she performed the gospel song "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" at the funeral service for congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

