Jennifer Holliday Will Celebrate Her 60th Birthday With Streaming Concert

Cabaret & Concert News   Jennifer Holliday Will Celebrate Her 60th Birthday With Streaming Concert
By Ryan McPhee
Sep 14, 2020
 
The Dreamgirls Tony winner will take the stage October 19.
Jennifer Holliday
Jennifer Holliday Michael Moorer Photography

Tony Award winner Jennifer Holliday turns 60 October 19, and she's celebrating that night with a streaming concert. Backed by a six-piece band and filming from a nightclub setting, the Dreamgirls favorite will offer hits from her stage and recording career, as well as a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The concert will stream at 8 PM ET via Goldstar's Stellar platform; click here for tickets (general online admission $20, VIP tickets with a virtual meet-and-greet $60).

Holliday made her Broadway debut in Your Arms Too Short to Box With God before going on to star as Effie White in Dreamgirls, which earned her a Tony. She's since appeared in Grease, Chicago, and, most recently, the revival of The Color Purple (playing Shug Avery in the closing company). As a recording artist, she's won two Grammy Awards (and received two additional nominations).

Earlier this summer, she performed the gospel song "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" at the funeral service for congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

Look Back: Original Broadway Production of Dreamgirls

15 PHOTOS
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_01_HR.jpg
Jennifer Holliday, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Loretta Devine Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_02_HR.jpg
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cleavant Derricks, Loretta Devine, Deborah Burrell, Ben Harney, Obba Babatunde, and Jennifer Holliday Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_03_HR.jpg
Jennifer Holliday, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Loretta Devine Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_04_HR.jpg
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ben Harney Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_05_HR.jpg
Sheryl Lee Ralph Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_06_HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_07_HR.jpg
Loretta Devine, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Jennifer Holliday Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_08_HR.jpg
Ben Harney Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_09_HR.jpg
Cleavant Derricks and Loretta Devine Martha Swope/NYPL
Dream_Girls_Original_Broadway_Production_10_HR.jpg
Ben Harney and Jennifer Holliday Martha Swope/NYPL
