Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald, Amber Riley, More Perform at Educational Theatre Foundation's Theatre Alive! Virtual Gala January 28

Nia Vardalos and John Stamos emcee the special event, streaming free on Playbill from 8:30 PM ET.

The Educational Theatre Foundation's Theatre Alive! virtual benefit streams free on Playbill January 28 at 8:30 PM ET, with a pre-show beginning at 8:15. The event is slated to feature performances and appearances from an all-star roster that includes Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald, Amber Riley, Tina Fey, Wayne Brady, Samuel L. and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Kenny Leon, and Chasten Buttigieg. Nia Vardalos and John Stamos emcee.

A VIP after party for donors contributing $1,000 or more will feature a talk with Hello, Dolly! Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, including performances accompanied by Georgia Stitt.

Visit Playbill.com/Theatre-Alive from 8:15 PM ET to watch the free stream.

The benefit event supports ETF and their efforts to increase access to theatre education in underserved schools. The 2021 gala will specifically support two programs: the Thespian Relief Grants to Save School Theatre, which provided financial relief to theatre programs struggling with the effects of COVID-19; and Pathway, a new program addressing racial disparity in theatre.

Leon and The Shubert Organization will receive honors during the gala. Samuel L. Jackson and Latanya Richardson Jackson will present Leon with the second annual Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award in recognition of his dedication to promoting and preserving the joy of theatre, inspiring young artists, and leaving a lasting impact on generations to come; producer Neil Meron will present The Shubert Organization with the Standing Ovation Award, which will be accepted by Shubert Organization Chairman and CEO Robert E. Wankel.

Presenting sponsors for Theatre Alive! include Playbill, Apples and Oranges Arts, Broadway on Demand, The Diller – Von Furstenberg Family Foundation, and iHeartRadio Broadway. AMDA, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, NBC Entertainment, Concord Theatricals, Nancy & Kenneth Duffy, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Licensing, Open Jar Studios, Mark Weinstein, California Thespians, Disney Theatrical Group, Dramatists Play Service, Mark Drum, Thomas & Ellen Hoberman, Irene Mecchi, Harley Neuman, and Kevin Yorn are additional sponsors.

For more information and to support the Educational Theatre Foundation, visit EducationalTheatreFoundation.org.