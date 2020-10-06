Jennifer Hudson, Darren Criss, Karen Olivo, and More Set for In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation

The casts of SIX and KPOP will also be part of the Broadway for Biden fundraiser.

A host of Broadway favorites will take part in Broadway for Biden's upcoming fundraiser, In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation, which will stream on YouTube via NowThis October 21 at 8 PM ET. Though free, viewers are encouraged to donate to the Biden Victory Fund.

Directed by Tony nominee Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed), In Our America will feature more than 75 artists, including Derrick Baskin, Laura Benanti, Victoria Clark, Glenn Close, Chuck Cooper, Darren Criss, André De Shields, Renée Elise Goldsberry, John Goodman, Jayne Houdyshell, Jennifer Hudson, James Monroe Iglehart, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Norman Lear, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Karen Olivo, Ashley Park, Steven Pasquale, Carrie Preston, Kelani Queypo, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Phillipa Soo, Ephraim Sykes, BD Wong, the Broadway Dreams Foundation Choir, and the casts of SIX and KPOP.

Viewers can expect new stagings of classic Broadway tunes, previews of Broadway-aimed productions, and speeches that acknowledge the stakes of the present with a hopeful eye toward a better future.

The event, hosted by Broadway Unlocked, will also include contributions by six-time Tony nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, Aladdin), Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner (Angels in America), two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat, Ruined), Robert O’Hara (Bootycandy), Stacey Rose (America v. 2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of The American Negro), Aurin Squire (This Is Us), DeLanna Studi (And So We Walked), Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel (Indecent, How I Learned to Drive), and John Waters (Hairspray).

The creative team includes choreographers Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress), Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, The King and I), Ray Mercer (The Lion King), and Abbey O’Brien (associate choreographer, Jagged Little Pill and Waitress), with music direction by Tony winner Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy) and orchestrations by Oscar nominee and six-time Emmy winner Chris Boardman (The Color Purple, The Wiz films) and Charlie Rosen (Moulin Rouge!, Be More Chill). Sean MacLaughlin (Bullets to Books) serves as director of photography, and Grady Bowman (The Cher Show) is associate choreographer.

“It is a tremendous honor to direct this incredible collective of performers and artists, who are coming together to amplify the promise of Broadway and a nation that are future-looking, accessible, and deeply inclusive,” Tommy says. “Our theatres and entertainment venues may be currently dark, but our role is easy to see: we must support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to ensure their unequivocal victory in November.”

Tommy also serves as executive producer alongside Julie Boardman, Nolan Doran, Halle Morse, and Jennifer Mudge.

The concert will also stream on Facebook via Broadway for Biden and NowThis, and on Broadway Unlocked.