Jennifer Hudson, Darren Criss, Karen Olivo, More Perform in Starry In Our America Concert October 21

The Broadway for Biden fundraiser rallies for the vote with a host of stage favorites.

Dozens of Broadway stars come together for Broadway for Biden’s virtual In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of Our Nation October 21, including Jennifer Hudson, Darren Criss, Karen Olivo, Billy Porter, Peppermint, Judith Light, Nathan Lane, Glenn Close, André De Shields, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Viewers can expect new stagings of classic Broadway tunes, previews of Broadway-aimed productions, and speeches that acknowledge the stakes of the present with a hopeful eye toward a better future.

The event streams on NowThis' YouTube and Broadway for Biden's Facebook at 8 PM ET. While free to watch donations are encouraged to support the Biden Victory Fund, the official campaign to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President-Vice President.

Tony winners Laura Benanti, Victoria Clark, Chuck Cooper, Ben Harney, Jayne Houdyshell, James Monroe Iglehart, LaChanze, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, David Hyde Pierce, Chita Rivera, Leslie Uggams, BD Wong, and Karen Ziemba are also slated to perform, along with Tony nominees Derrick Baskin, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Hailey Kilgore, Norm Lewis, John Leguizamo, Taylor Mac, Ashley Park, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Phillipa Soo, and Ephraim Sykes.

Also set to appear are 2020 Tony nominees Celia Rose Gooding, Sahr Ngaujah, and Myra Lucretia Taylor. Rounding out the lineup are Terence Archie, Tala Ashe, Jeannette Bayardelle, Alex Boniello, Layla Capers, Nikki Renée Daniels, Quentin Earl Darrington, Sheila Kay Davis, Rogelio Douglas Jr., Matt Doyle, Michael Emerson, John Goodman, Jin Ha, James Harkness, William Jackson Harper, Aisha Jackson, Jawan M. Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Ron Cephas Jones, Isaiah Johnson, Justin Keyes, Lourds Lane, Norman Lear, Quentin Oliver Lee, Telly Leung, Selenis Leyva, Sky Lakota Lynch, Nikki Massoud, Okieriete Onaodowan, Larry Owens, Steven Pasquale, Carrie Preston, Kelani Queypo, Fiona Morgan Quinn, Jelani Remy, Conrad Ricamora, Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Dee Roscioli, Walter Russell III, George Salazar, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, Rashidra Scott, SEVAN, Ryan Shaw, Jimmy Smits, Jayden Theopile, Nasia Thomas, Skye Dakota Turner, Marquise Vilson, Marlon Wayans, Donald Webber Jr., Rebecca Covington Webber, the Broadway Dreams Foundation Choir, and the casts of SIX, KPOP, Kiss My Aztec, and Missing Peace.

Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, whose district includes Times Square, Representative Don Beyer of Virginia, Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochu, and 15-year old climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor also drop by.

Serving on the writing team are Chad Beguelin, Jacob Burns, Maggie Cassella, David Henry Hwang, Tony Kushner, Douglas McGrath, Lynn Nottage, Robert O’Hara, Kate Rigg, José Rivera, Stacey Rose, Aurin Squire, DeLanna Studi, Paula Vogel, and John Waters.

Liesl Tommy directs the special event, hosted by Broadway Unlocked and featuring choreography by Grady Bowman, Christopher Gattelli, Lorin Latarro, Ray Mercer, and Abbey O’Brien, music direction by Jason Michael Webb, and orchestrations by Chris Boardman and Charlie Rosen, with Sean McLaughlin as director of photography.

In Our America is executive produced by Tommy, Julie Boardman, Nolan Doran, Halle Morse, and Jennifer Mudge.

The concert is supported by a host committee that includes The Araca Group, Bruce Cohen, Darren Johnston, Oliver Roth, Megan Beyer, Eric Falkenstein, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Virginia Hepner, Cliff Hopkins, Alia Jones-Harvey, Tom Kirdahy, Cody Lassen, Marianne Mills, Brian Moreland, Greg Nobile, Kathy Olsen, Joan Rechnitz, Fiona Rudin, Thomas Schumacher, Jana Shea, Lauren Shuler Donner, Tom Viertel, Barbara Whitman, and Dauna Williams.

Casting for In Our America is by Telsey + Company, with general management by Bespoke Theatricals, and COVID compliance and production management by Aurora Productions. Artwork is by RPM. Jacob Climer is costume consultant, Wilson Chin is scenic consultant, Sean Mayes is associate music director, and Andrew Beall is music coordinator.

Additional streaming partners for In Our America include Broadway Unlocked, Broadway World, Arts for Biden-Harris, Act.tv, and MoveOn. Virtual Venue Experience hosted by Broadway Unlocked and designed by All Together Now.