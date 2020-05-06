Jennifer Hudson, Sabrina Carpenter, Tituss Burgess, More Join TV Concert The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

Ryan Seacrest will return to host the ABC special, airing on Mother's Day.

A host of additional artists have joined the upcoming ABC broadcast The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II. Following the success of the April 16 special The Disney Family Singalong, ABC will present its second edition May 10.

Again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the one-hour program will begin at 7 PM ET on the network. The broadcast, featuring celebrity guests performing from their respective homes, will subsequently be available to stream on Disney+.

Newly announced for the evening are Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend, and Katy Perry. The Muppets (led by Kermit and Miss Piggy) will open the show, and Dancing with the Stars professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, and Emma Slater will team up for a remote ensemble routine to “Zero to Hero” with Keke Palmer.

These performers join the previously reported Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilson, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland.

Watch Derek Hough, Hayely Erbert, and Julianne Hough in 'Be Our Guest' From The Disney Family Singalong

The current song list includes:

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Baby Mine” – Katy Perry

“Beauty and the Beast” – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner featuring Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” – Miguel featuring Christina Aguilera

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland

“Your Mother and Mine” – Sabrina Carpenter featuring Lang Lang

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer featuring Dancing with the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, and Emma Slater

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America’s network and resources for those who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. For more information, visit FeedingAmerica.org.

The first singalong featured the Houghs and Gad, as well as Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley, and John Stamos, among others.

Volume II is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan, and Raj Kapoor.

