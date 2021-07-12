Jennifer Lopez Partners With Concord and Skydance for New Musical Projects

Some of the new titles will be based on Rodgers and Hammerstein properties, which are a part of Concord's theatre catalog.

Superstar Jennifer Lopez has partnered with Concord Theatricals and Skydance to develop a slate of projects, including some based on the musicals by Rodgers and Hammerstein. The new partnership comes from Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, co-run by producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Lopez, along with Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, will executive produce for Nuyorican with an option to star in at least one of the projects. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost will executive produce for Skydance, alongside Sophia Dilley of Concord’s Film & TV division and Concord CEO, Scott Pascucci.

“Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood,” says Lopez. “We’re so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation.”

READ: New The King and I Film Adaptation in the Works From Paramount