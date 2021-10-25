Jennifer Nettles Announces a Broadway-Themed Holiday Concert Tour

Nettles will perform her Broadway Under the Mistletoe concert after exiting the Broadway cast of Waitress.

Jennifer Nettles, Grammy-winning country singer and current star of Broadway's Waitress, has announced plans to head out on tour with a concert of Broadway hits and holiday favorites. Nettles will offer five performances of the holiday concert, titled Broadway Under the Mistletoe, in Nashville, Atlanta, New York, and Washington, D.C. between November 30 and December 16.

The concert comes on the heels of Nettles's latest album, Always Like New, for which she teamed up with Tony-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) to reimagine a collection of iconic Broadway showtunes. Broadway Under the Mistletoe will feature numbers from Always Like New, as well as favorites off of her previously released holiday album To Celebrate Christmas. "I can’t think of a better way to round out my year than by celebrating the classic holiday and theatre favorites," said Nettles in a statement. "I have dearly missed my fans and my band and look forward to coming back to the concert stage and celebrating together!"

Nettles began performances in Waitress on Broadway on October 19 and will remain in the lead role of Jenna through November 24. This marks her second Broadway role, following a 2015 turn as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Widely known as one-half of the multi-platinum selling group Sugarland, she has released four solo albums, earning three Grammy Awards, five ASCAP Awards, six ACM Awards, six CMA Awards, the HRC’s Ally for Equality Award, and Lincoln Center’s Artist Impact Award.

For tickets and a full performance schedule for Broadway Under the Mistletoe, click here.