Jennifer Nettles, Erich Bergen, More Join Broadway’s Waitress October 19

The Sugarland star succeeds fellow Grammy winner Sara Bareilles—the show’s composer—as Jenna.

Country music favorite and longtime Broadway champion Jennifer Nettles joins the cast of Waitress, stepping into the leading role of Jenna, beginning October 19. She succeeds fellow Grammy winner Sara Bareilles (Tony-nominated for composing the musical), who opened the show’s return engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre last month.

Also joining the cast the same day as Nettles are Nik Dodani (Dear Evan Hansen movie) in his Broadway debut as Ogie, and two Waitress alums: Ben Thompson as Earl and Erich Bergen as Dr. Pomatter. The latter temporarily fills in for Drew Gehling October 19–24 and November 2–7.

The current cast of Waitress also includes Eric Anderson as Cal, Ashley Blanchet as Dawn, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Maiesha McQueen as Becky, alongside Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, Hattie Cecelia Tutalo, Nyla Watson, and Nora Lincoln Weiner.

Nettles, lead vocalist of the country duo Sugarland, made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Roxie Hart in Chicago (produced, like Waitress, by Barry and Fran Weissler). She’s subsequently headlined Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl, collaborated with Wicked on the show’s #OutofOz series, and performed at MCC Theater’s famed Miscast gala. Earlier this year, she released Always Like New, featuring new arrangements of classic and contemporary Broadway show tunes.

TRACK-BY-TRACK BREAKDOWN: Jennifer Nettles Celebrates Broadway on New Album Always Like New