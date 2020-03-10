Jennifer Saunders Conjures Ghosts in London Production of Blithe Spirit

The Noël Coward comedy opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre March 10.

Jennifer Saunders stars as Madame Arcati in the London production of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit, opening March 10 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Joining Saunders are Geoffrey Streatfeild as Charles, Lisa Dillon as Ruth, Emma Naomi as Elvira, Simon Coates as Dr Bradman, Lucy Robinson as Mrs Bradman, and Rose Wardlaw as Edith.

The comedy follows novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth as they are haunted by a past relationship when an eccentric medium inadvertently conjures up the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, at a seance. When she appears, visible only to Charles and determined to sabotage his current marriage, life—and the afterlife—get complicated.

Serving on the creative team are director Richard Eyre, set and costume designer Anthony Ward, lighting designer Howard Harrison, and sound designer John Leonard.

Up next, the star and creator of Absolutely Fabulous will play Mother Superior in the West End revival of Sister Act opposite Whoopi Goldberg.