Jennifer Saunders Conjures Ghosts in London Production of Blithe Spirit

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Jennifer Saunders Conjures Ghosts in London Production of Blithe Spirit
By Dan Meyer
Mar 10, 2020
Buy Tickets to Blithe Spirit
 
The Noël Coward comedy opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre March 10.
Emma-Naomi-Geoffrey-Streatfeild-Lisa-Dillon-and-Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Emma Naomi, Geoffrey Streatfeild, Lisa Dillon, and Jennifer Saunders, in Blithe Spirit.

Jennifer Saunders stars as Madame Arcati in the London production of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit, opening March 10 at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Joining Saunders are Geoffrey Streatfeild as Charles, Lisa Dillon as Ruth, Emma Naomi as Elvira, Simon Coates as Dr Bradman, Lucy Robinson as Mrs Bradman, and Rose Wardlaw as Edith.

The comedy follows novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth as they are haunted by a past relationship when an eccentric medium inadvertently conjures up the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, at a seance. When she appears, visible only to Charles and determined to sabotage his current marriage, life—and the afterlife—get complicated.

Serving on the creative team are director Richard Eyre, set and costume designer Anthony Ward, lighting designer Howard Harrison, and sound designer John Leonard.

WATCH: Trailer for the New Blithe Spirit Movie, Starring Judi Dench and Dan Stevens

Up next, the star and creator of Absolutely Fabulous will play Mother Superior in the West End revival of Sister Act opposite Whoopi Goldberg.

Production Photos: Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit

Production Photos: Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit

19 PHOTOS
Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Rose-Wardlaw-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Rose Wardlaw in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer-Saunders-and-Geoffrey-Streatfeild-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Jennifer Saunders and Geoffrey Streatfeild in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark-3.jpg
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Geoffrey-Streatfeild-Emma-Naomi-Jennifer-Saunders-and-Lisa-Dillon-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Geoffrey Streatfeild, Emma Naomi, Jennifer Saunders, and Lisa Dillon in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark-4.jpg
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Emma-Naomi-Geoffrey-Streatfeild-Lisa-Dillon-and-Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Emma Naomi, Geoffrey Streatfeild, Lisa Dillon, and Jennifer Saunders, in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark-5.jpg
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Geoffrey-Streatfeild-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark.jpg
Geoffrey Streatfeild in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Jennifer-Saunders-in-Blithe-Spirit-at-Theatre-Royal-Bath.-Credit-Nobby-Clark-2.jpg
Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit. Nobby Clark
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.