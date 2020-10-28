Jennifer Simard and Jessica Vosk to Launch Killing It on Broadway Podcast

The true crime comedy podcast kicks off October 30 with Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth.

Tony nominee Jennifer Simard (Disaster!, Company) and Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Finding Neverland) have joined forces for a new podcast entitled Killing It On Broadway. Billed as a "True Crime Comedy Podcast," the series kicks off the morning of October 30 with Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth.

Each week, Simard and Vosk will interview celebrities from Broadway and beyond about their love of true crime and discuss one infamous case from their guest's home state.

An Instagram live launch party @killingitonbroadway begins on Mischief Night, October 30 at 6 PM ET.

Visit the Killing It On Broadway Patreon page for bonus content.