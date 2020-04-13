Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer to Announce 2020 Lucille Lortel Award Nominations Virtually

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer to Announce 2020 Lucille Lortel Award Nominations Virtually
By Dan Meyer
Apr 13, 2020
 
The nominees will be announced via live broadcast on Playbill.
American_Son_Broadway_Opening_Night_2018_Party_02_HR.jpg
Ashley Spencer and Jeremy Jordan Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Husband-and-wife Broadway alums Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer will reveal the nominees for the 35th annual Lucille Lortel Awards April 14 at 12 PM ET on Playbill.

As previously announced, the winners will be unveiled May 3 online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced a ban on mass gatherings. The awards celebrate outstanding achievement from work mounted Off-Broadway this past season. During the ceremony, Tim Sanford will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Anna Deavere Smith will be inducted onto the Playwrights’ Sidewalk.

Jordan earned a Tony nomination in 2012 for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies. Since then, he’s been seen on Broadway in Waitress and American Son. Spencer's credits include Grease and Rock of Ages. The pair have been married since 2012 and last year welcomed a baby girl.

Photos: 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards

Photos: 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards

71 PHOTOS
Lucille Lortel Awards 2019_Antoinette Nwandu_HR.jpg
Antoinette Nwandu Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucille Lortel Awards 2019_Bernie Telsey_HR.jpg
Bernie Telsey Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucille Lortel Awards 2019_Beth Leavel_HR.jpg
Beth Leavel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucille Lortel Awards 2019_Annaleigh Ashford_HR.jpg
Annaleigh Ashford Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucille Lortel Awards 2019_Brandon Uranowitz_HR.jpg
Brandon Uranowitz Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucille Lortel Awards 2019_Alysha Umphress_HR.jpg
Alysha Umphress Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucille Lortel Awards 2019_Caitlin Kinnunen_HR.jpg
Caitlin Kinnunen Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucille Lortel Awards 2019_Bradley King and Danielle Long King_HR.jpg
Bradley King and Danielle Long King Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucille Lortel Awards 2019_Charlayne Woodard_HR.jpg
Charlayne Woodard Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucille Lortel Awards 2019_Christopher Massimine and Maggie Missimine_HR.jpg
Christopher Massimine and Maggie Missimine Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Awards
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.