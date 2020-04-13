Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer to Announce 2020 Lucille Lortel Award Nominations Virtually

The nominees will be announced via live broadcast on Playbill.

Husband-and-wife Broadway alums Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer will reveal the nominees for the 35th annual Lucille Lortel Awards April 14 at 12 PM ET on Playbill.

As previously announced , the winners will be unveiled May 3 online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced a ban on mass gatherings. The awards celebrate outstanding achievement from work mounted Off-Broadway this past season. During the ceremony, Tim Sanford will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Anna Deavere Smith will be inducted onto the Playwrights’ Sidewalk.

Jordan earned a Tony nomination in 2012 for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies. Since then, he’s been seen on Broadway in Waitress and American Son. Spencer's credits include Grease and Rock of Ages. The pair have been married since 2012 and last year welcomed a baby girl.