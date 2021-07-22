Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes Will Star in Bonnie and Clyde in Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes Will Star in Bonnie and Clyde in Concert
By Andrew Gans
Jul 22, 2021
 
The Tony nominees will reprise their Broadway roles for the London concert.
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in <i>Bonnie & Clyde</i>
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes in Bonnie & Clyde Nathan Johnson

Tony nominees Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella) and Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Supergirl), who starred in the title roles of the 2011 Broadway musical Bonnie & Clyde, will reprise their work in Bonnie and Clyde in Concert, set for January 18, 2022, at 7:30 PM GMT at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Nick Winston will direct the evening with musical direction by Katy Richardson. Additional casting will be announced.

Bonnie & Clyde has a book by Ivan Menchell, music by Frank Wildhorn, and lyrics by Don Black. The musical, which tells the story of the Depression-era American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, played 33 previews and 36 regular performances on Broadway in 2011. Osnes was Tony-nominated for her performance, and Wildhorn and Black for their score.

Bonnie and Clyde in Concert is produced by Fourth Wall Live and co-produced by DLAP Group, Jason Haigh-Ellery, and David Treatman Creative.

Presale sign up is available by visiting BonnieandClydeConcert.com.

Bonnie & Clyde, With Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan, on Broadway

Bonnie & Clyde, With Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan, on Broadway

Bonnie & Clyde, the new musical that sings the story of the Depression-era American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, plays Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

36 PHOTOS
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes Nathan Johnson
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes Nathan Johnson
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes Nathan Johnson
Melissa Van Der Schyff and Laura Osnes
Melissa Van Der Schyff and Laura Osnes Nathan Johnson
Claybourne Elder and Melissa Van Der Schyff
Claybourne Elder and Melissa Van Der Schyff Nathan Johnson
Claybourne Elder and Jeremy Jordan
Claybourne Elder and Jeremy Jordan Nathan Johnson
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan Nathan Johnson
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan Nathan Johnson
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes
Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes Nathan Johnson
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan Nathan Johnson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.