Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes Will Star in Bonnie and Clyde in Concert

The Tony nominees will reprise their Broadway roles for the London concert.

Tony nominees Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella) and Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Supergirl), who starred in the title roles of the 2011 Broadway musical Bonnie & Clyde, will reprise their work in Bonnie and Clyde in Concert, set for January 18, 2022, at 7:30 PM GMT at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Nick Winston will direct the evening with musical direction by Katy Richardson. Additional casting will be announced.

Bonnie & Clyde has a book by Ivan Menchell, music by Frank Wildhorn, and lyrics by Don Black. The musical, which tells the story of the Depression-era American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, played 33 previews and 36 regular performances on Broadway in 2011. Osnes was Tony-nominated for her performance, and Wildhorn and Black for their score.

Bonnie and Clyde in Concert is produced by Fourth Wall Live and co-produced by DLAP Group, Jason Haigh-Ellery, and David Treatman Creative.

Presale sign up is available by visiting BonnieandClydeConcert.com.