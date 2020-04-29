Jeremy Jordan, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kate Baldwin, and Jessica Vosk to Perform in Georgia Stitt’s Live Album Release Concert

The performance celebrating Stitt’s A Quiet Revolution will stream exclusively on Playbill May 1.

On May 1, composer-lyricist, pianist, music director and producer Georgia Stitt celebrates the release of her album A Quiet Revolution in a star-studded virtual concert exclusively streamed on Playbill.

Beginning at 7PM ET, A Quiet Revolution will feature performances from the album by Kate Baldwin Brandon Victor Dixon, Jeremy Jordan, and Jessica Vosk. Stitt will interview these artists live, prior to each of their individual performances.

The concert plays in conjunction with the May 1 release of the physical album, which has been available digitally since April 10. Stitt has written original musicals such as Snow Child; Samantha Spade, Ace Detective; Big Red Sun; The Water; Mosaic; and is currently writing The Big Room with Hunter Foster. She has music-directed and supervised a myriad of productions, including Sweet Charity starring Sutton Foster and The Last Five Years film. She has worked as a vocal coach on America’s Got Talent and Grease: You’re The One That I Want.

Stitt is also the founder and president of Maestra Music, the organization advocating for female-identifying musicians in theatre.

Tune in May 1 at 7PM for the concert presentation of A Quiet Revolution via this link.

