Jeremy Jordan Will Star in Return of Off-Broadway Revival of Little Shop of Horrors

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Jeremy Jordan Will Star in Return of Off-Broadway Revival of Little Shop of Horrors
By Talaura Harms
May 14, 2021
Buy Tickets to Little Shop of Horrors
 
The production will also resume its run with original cast members Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle.
Chita_Rivera_Awards_2018_47_HR.jpg
Jeremy Jordan Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan will take on the role of Seymour when Little Shop of Horrors resumes its run at the Westside Theatre beginning September 21.

Jordan was originally slated to join the production March 17, 2020, succeeding Gideon Glick, when the musical was temporarily closed due to the pandemic. Jonathan Groff originated the role of Seymour in this production.

Original cast members Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard and Tony Award winner Christian Borle will return in their roles as, respectively, Audrey and Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.

Completing the cast are returning members Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, and Chelsea Turbin.

Michael Mayer directs the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical, with choreography by Ellenore Scott.

Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

12 PHOTOS
Jonathan Groff in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Tom Alan Robbins and Jonathan Groff in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Tom Alan Robbins and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Tammy Blanchard and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff and the Urchins in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Tammy Blanchard and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
in <i>Little Shop of Horrors</i>
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.