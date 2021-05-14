Jeremy Jordan Will Star in Return of Off-Broadway Revival of Little Shop of Horrors

Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan will take on the role of Seymour when Little Shop of Horrors resumes its run at the Westside Theatre beginning September 21.
Jordan was originally slated to join the production March 17, 2020, succeeding Gideon Glick, when the musical was temporarily closed due to the pandemic. Jonathan Groff originated the role of Seymour in this production.
Original cast members Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard and Tony Award winner Christian Borle will return in their roles as, respectively, Audrey and Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.
Completing the cast are returning members Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, and Chelsea Turbin.
Michael Mayer directs the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical, with choreography by Ellenore Scott.