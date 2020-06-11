Jeremy Kushnier Joins Jennifer Cody and More in Virtual Redhouse Sequel Still Waiting

The Zoom play is a follow-up to Waiting for the Host, which premiered in May.

Broadway alum Jeremy Kushiner will play a pretentious artistic director in Marc Palmieri’s Zoom play sequel Still Waiting, debuting June 25 at 7 PM ET on the digital platform.

The follow-up sees Kushnier (Head Over Heels, the upcoming Flying Over Sunset) joining the Waiting for the Host cast, comprised of Jennifer Cody (Shrek), Yarissa Millan, Peggy Mitchell, Robert Edwards, Steve Gamba, and Brendan Didio.

The show will be streamed through June 29 with an opening night toast set for June 25 at 6:30 PM ET on Facebook Live and YouTube . In addition, Redhouse will also reactivate its stream of Waiting for the Host June 18–22.

WATCH: Stars in the House Spotlights Redhouse Arts Center June 9 With Hunter Foster, Jennifer Cody, More

As Still Waiting opens, the coronavirus lockdown drags into its third month. Members of a Long Island church find themselves bitten by the acting bug after having performed a streaming version of the Palm Sunday Passion Play. With the help of a guest from Manhattan, they hope to launch a new community theatre at the church. But when their plans are met with resistance, they decide to put on an updated version of medieval Biblical plays to prove their worth.

The creative team includes production manager Daniel Whiting, stage manager Margot Reed, and production assistant Josh Reid.

For more information and tickets, visit TheRedHouse.org .

