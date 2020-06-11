Jeremy Kushnier Joins Jennifer Cody and More in Virtual Redhouse Sequel Still Waiting

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Jeremy Kushnier Joins Jennifer Cody and More in Virtual Redhouse Sequel Still Waiting
By Dan Meyer
Jun 11, 2020
 
The Zoom play is a follow-up to Waiting for the Host, which premiered in May.
Drama_League_Awards_2019_HR
Jeremy Kushnier Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway alum Jeremy Kushiner will play a pretentious artistic director in Marc Palmieri’s Zoom play sequel Still Waiting, debuting June 25 at 7 PM ET on the digital platform.

The follow-up sees Kushnier (Head Over Heels, the upcoming Flying Over Sunset) joining the Waiting for the Host cast, comprised of Jennifer Cody (Shrek), Yarissa Millan, Peggy Mitchell, Robert Edwards, Steve Gamba, and Brendan Didio.

The show will be streamed through June 29 with an opening night toast set for June 25 at 6:30 PM ET on Facebook Live and YouTube. In addition, Redhouse will also reactivate its stream of Waiting for the Host June 18–22.

WATCH: Stars in the House Spotlights Redhouse Arts Center June 9 With Hunter Foster, Jennifer Cody, More

As Still Waiting opens, the coronavirus lockdown drags into its third month. Members of a Long Island church find themselves bitten by the acting bug after having performed a streaming version of the Palm Sunday Passion Play. With the help of a guest from Manhattan, they hope to launch a new community theatre at the church. But when their plans are met with resistance, they decide to put on an updated version of medieval Biblical plays to prove their worth.

The creative team includes production manager Daniel Whiting, stage manager Margot Reed, and production assistant Josh Reid.

For more information and tickets, visit TheRedHouse.org.

First Look at Head Over Heels on Broadway

First Look at Head Over Heels on Broadway

The jukebox musical, featuring the iconic band’s music, is set to open July 26 at the Hudson Theatre.

8 PHOTOS
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0425 final_HR.jpg
Taylor Iman Jones and company Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0392 final_HR.jpg
Tom Alan Robbins and Jeremy Kushnier Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0466 final_HR.jpg
Andrew Durand and Alexandra Socha Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0454 final_HR.jpg
Tanya Haglund, Samantha Pollino, Bonnie Milligan, Ari Groover, and Amber Ardolino Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 1618 final_HR.jpg
Peppermint and ensemble Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0635 final_HR.jpg
Company Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 0629 final_HR.jpg
Rachel York, Jeremy Kushnier, and company Joan Marcus
Head_Over_Heals_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_HOH 1591 final_HR.jpg
Company Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.