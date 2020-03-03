Jeremy O. Harris Signs Deal With HBO to Commission New Theatrical Projects

The Slave Play playwright will also develop a pilot and will return to Euphoria as a co-producer.

Slave Play and "Daddy" playwright Jeremy O. Harris has signed a two-year deal with HBO that includes the development of a new pilot (reportedly based on his Yale Drama graduate thesis), a co-producing role on Euphoria, and a discretionary fund for theatrical projects. The fund, according to Deadline, will allow Harris to commission, enhance, and produce theatrical work for himself and other artists.

“Since first embarking on a theatre career I’ve known that TV/film would most likely be the only space where I could build a livelihood for myself, like many other playwrights before me,” shared Harris in a statement. “Yet, I wanted to make sure that any company I worked with in that space recognized the importance of maintaining the delicate ecology of theatre in these times.

“To know that HBO also believed in that vision gives me immense hope for the future of both industries.”

The deal is an extension of Harris' already existing relationship with HBO, having previously worked on Euphoria as a consultant. Other screen projects include the recently announced film adaptation of the graphic novel The New World as well as Janicza Bravo's film Zola, for which he penned the script.

Harris' critically acclaimed Broadway debut, Slave Play, wrapped up its limited engagement at the John Golden Theatre January 19. Later this month, London's Almeida Theatre will present Harris' play “Daddy,” a Los Angeles-set melodrama that takes place around a Bel Air swimming pool. Back in New York, Playwrights Horizons will present the world premiere of his play A Boy's Company Presents: "Tell Me If I'm Hurting You" beginning in May.

