Jeremy O. Harris' The Golden Collection Features 15 Plays by Prominent Black Playwrights

Among the playwrights included are Lorraine Hansberry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lynn Nottage, Adrienne Kennedy, and Robert O’Hara.

Tony-nominated Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris has partnered with the Human Rights Campaign on The Golden Collection, featuring 15 plays by prominent Black playwrights.

The new tome includes Harris' Slave Play, which received a history-making 12 Tony nominations earlier this year, as well as Les Blancs by Lorraine Hansberry, The Colored Museum by George C. Wolfe, An Octoroon by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sweat by Lynn Nottage, A Collection of Plays (Wedding Band and Trouble in Mind) by Alice Childress, Fucking A by Suzan-Lori Parks, We Are Proud to Present a Presentation by Jackie Sibblies Drury, The Mountaintop by Katori Hall, Is God Is by Aleshea Harris, Fires in the Mirror by Anna Deavere Smith, Funnyhouse of a Negro by Adrienne Kennedy, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf by Ntozake Shange, Bootycandy by Slave Play’s Tony Award-nominated director Robert O’Hara, and Dream on Monkey Mountain by Derek Walcott.

Named in honor of Harris’ late grandfather, Golden Harris, Slave Play will donate The Golden Collection, totaling 800 individual scripts, to libraries and community centers in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam. Many of these venues spotlight historic sites of racial progress, sites of continued racial violence and inequity, and serve predominantly Black communities.

To encourage individuals to purchase, gift, or donate the collection, Slave Play has also partnered with Books and Crannies, a Black woman-owned bookstore located in Harris’ hometown of Martinsville, Virginia. For every purchase of the full collection, Books and Crannies will make a $10 donation to the National Black Theatre. To buy, gift, or donate, visit the Books & Crannies website.

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization, will host an event celebrating The Golden Collection in 2021.

