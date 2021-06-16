Jeremy O. Harris Will Present Stream of Torrey Townsend’s Off Broadway

The satire is directed by Robert O’Hara, with a cast including Dylan and Becky Ann Baker.

Slave Play creator Jeremy O. Harris will present a stream of Torrey Townsend’s satire Off Broadway June 24–27 on Broadstream. Robert O’Hara, the director of Harris’ Broadway debut, helms the new virtual production.

The year is 2020 and the American theatre is shut down...but it is not shut off. Off Broadway follows the staff of a non-profit theatre as they come together on Zoom and scramble to stave off extinction.

Starring are Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Jessica Frances Dukes, Jason Butler Harner, Hal Linden, Jillian Mercado, Richard Kind, and Kara Wang.

Serving on the creative team are script and production consultant Laura Elkeslassy, costume designer and props consultant Ari Fulton, technical consultant Jim Glaub, company and production manager Miranda Gohh, intimacy director and empathy culture consultant Teniece Divya Johnson, production coordinator Clarissa Marie Ligon, sound designer Twi McCallum, graphic designer Kameron Neal, associate producer Nicholas Polonio, consulting partner softFocus, casting director Victor Vazquez of X Casting, and technical director and video editor Leah Vicencio.

“Championing challenging, exciting new work during this pandemic has been my chief mission,” says Harris. “Torrey Townsend’s Off Broadway is a brilliant satire that dares to ask questions of a community that, though attempting, still has a long way to go. Knowing that arguably our country’s best satirist is directing the piece made this the most exciting piece to put my energy behind this year.”

Off Broadway is presented in association with Lucas Katler, Jana Shea, and Broadstream Media. The stream is free to watch, but advance email signup is requested. Additional details will be provided closer to launch.