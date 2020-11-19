Jeremy Pope, Shakina Nayfack, Cody Renard Richard, More Make the 2020 Out100 List

By Logan Culwell-Block
Nov 19, 2020
 
The annual list recognizes prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community for their impact around the world.
Out Magazine has announced its annual Out100 list for 2020, recognizing prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community for their "groundbreaking, ripple-inducing, and culture-shifting impact around the world."

Among this year's list are such theatre names as two-time 2019 Tony Award nominee and Ain't Too Proud and Choir Boy star Jeremy Pope, actor and theatre maker Shakina Nayfack, and stage manager and activist Cody Renard Richard.

Also making the 2020 list: The Prom film star Jo Ellen Pellman, actor Cheyenne Jackson, two-time Tony-winning director Joe Mantello, TV director-producer and musical theatre writer Paris Barclay, choreographer Jamal Sims, and recording artist and Broadway Cinderella star KeKe Palmer. Find the complete list at Out.com.

The honorees will be recognized at the Out100 Virtual Honoree Induction Ceremony November 21 at 8 PM ET, with Jackson and Pope scheduled to make appearances. The ceremony will stream live at Out.com.

