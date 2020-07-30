Jeremy Pope to Star in Janet Mock-Helmed Scandalous!

By Olivia Clement
Jul 30, 2020
 
The Hollywood Emmy nominee will star as Sammy Davis Jr. in the upcoming film.
Jeremy Pope Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Jeremy Pope, fresh from his Emmy nomination for Hollywood, is set to play Sammy Davis Jr. in an upcoming film about the famed entertainer's relationship with Kim Novak. The movie, according to Deadline, will be directed by Pose and Hollywood executive producer Janet Mock.

Titled Scandalous!, the movie will feature a script by Matthew Fantaci and Mock, and will be produced by Jonathan Glickman (Respect) and Jon Levin (Marshall). Casting for the role of Novak, who starred in Hitchcock's Vertigo among other films, has not yet been announced.

Pope is a two-time Tony nominee, having been twice nominated in 2019 for his performances in Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations.

