Jeremy Pope, Uzo Aduba, More Set for Friends Virtual Reading September 22

By Dan Meyer
Sep 22, 2020
 
The series is re-imagined with an all-Black cast on an episode of Zoom Where It Happens.
Jeremy Pope and Uzo Aduba

It’s the one that reimagines Friends with an all-Black cast. The September 22 edition of Zoom Where It Happens features two-time Tony nominee Jeremy Pope, Emmy winners Uzo Aduba and Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, and Kendrick Sampson playing the six lead characters from the NBC comedy series.

Directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield and hosted by Gabrielle Union, the special kicks off at 9 PM ET. To watch, click here.

This episode supports When We All Vote, an NGO that aims to change the culture around voting. Zoom Where It Happens aims to catalyze voters, and amplify the fight for voting rights and electoral justice, through culture and entertainment.

