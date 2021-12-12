Jersey Boys U.S. National Tour Launches December 12

The tour of the Tony-winning musical resumes in Detroit, Michigan.

The 15th anniversary touring season of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys launches December 12-18 at the Music Hall in Detroit, Michigan. The Four Seasons are played by Eric Chambliss as Bob Gaudio, Matt Faucher as Nick Massi, Devon Goffman as Tommy DeVito, and Jon Hacker as Frankie Valli.

The ensemble includes Justin Albinder, Amy Coelho, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Samantha Gershman, Katie Goffman, Antonio King, Connor Lyon, Kevin Patrick Martin, Sean McGee, Hamilton Moore, Alec Michael Ryan, and Bruno Vida.

Following Detroit, the production will play Dallas, Texas; Norfolk, Virginia; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Houston, Texas; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Washington, DC, and more. For the current touring itinerary, click here.

The international hit musical is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, direction by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff, and choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo. The production includes music supervision, vocal/dance arrangements, and incidental music by Ron Melrose, and orchestrations by Steve Orich.

The touring production also has scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, projection design by Michael Clark, wig and hair design by Charles LaPointe, fight direction by Steve Rankin, production supervision by Richard Hester, music coordination by John Miller, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting's Merri Sugarman.

Jersey Boys opened in New York in November 2005, ending its 11-year run January 15, 2017, after 4,642 performances at the August Wilson Theatre. The musical first ran in London March 18, 2008–March 26, 2017, and, at the time, was the sixth longest-running musical in the West End. The musical also began an Off-Broadway run in November 2017 at New World Stages.

The London production reopened August 17, and Off-Broadway performances resumed November 15.



(Updated December 12, 2021)