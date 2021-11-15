Jersey Boys Returns to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages November 15

The long-running Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons bio-musical features the music of the 1960s pop quartet.

The Tony-, Grammy-, and Olivier Award-winning musical Jersey Boys resumes Off-Broadway performances at New World Stages November 15, along with the quartet of actors who played The Four Seasons prior to the shutdown: Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi, Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito.

Rounding out the ensemble of the behind-the music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Alex Dorf, Andrew Frace, Wes Hart, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey LaVarco, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola, and Paul Sabala.

The bio-musical is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, direction by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff, and choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo. It opened on Broadway in 2005, where it ran for 11 years before moving Off-Broadway in November 2017.

The production features music supervision, vocal/dance arrangements, and incidental music by Ron Melrose, orchestrations by Steve Orich, scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, projection design by Michael Clark, wig and hair design by Charles LaPointe, fight direction by Steve Rankin, production supervision by Richard Hester, music coordination by John Miller, and casting by Lindsay Levine for Tara Rubin Casting.

Jersey Boys is produced at New World Stages by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, Latitude Link, and Tommy Mottola

