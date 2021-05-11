Jersey Boys Sets Fall Off-Broadway Return

The Tony-winning musical will resume performances at New World Stages later this year.

The Tony-, Grammy-, and Olivier Award-winning musical Jersey Boys, which has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, will resume performances at Off-Broadway’s New World Stages November 15.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, direction by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff, and choreography by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo. Casting for the Off-Broadway return will be revealed at a later date.

It was previously announced that the London production of Jersey Boys will return to London’s West End this summer, beginning July 28 at the newly renovated Trafalgar Theatre led by the original creative team.

Jersey Boys, which tells the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, opened on Broadway November 6, 2005, and ended its 11-year Broadway run at the August Wilson Theatre January 15, 2017. The hit musical began performances Off-Broadway that November.

The production also features music supervision, vocal/dance arrangements, and incidental music by Ron Melrose, orchestrations by Steve Orich, scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, projection design by Michael Clark, wig and hair design by Charles LaPointe, fight direction by Steve Rankin, production supervision by Richard Hester, music coordination by John Miller, and casting by Lindsay Levine for Tara Rubin Casting.

Jersey Boys is produced at New World Stages by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, Latitude Link, and Tommy Mottola.

