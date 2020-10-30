Jersey Boys Will Return to London in 2021

The original Broadway creative team will reunite for the upcoming production at the newly renovated Trafalgar Theatre.

The original creative team of the Tony- and Olivier-winning musical Jersey Boys, led by Tony-winning director Des McAnuff and Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, will reunite for a new London production in 2021.

Previews are scheduled to begin April 14, 2021, at the newly renovated Trafalgar Theatre (formerly known as Trafalgar Studios) with an official opening April 21. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, the international hit musical details the meteoric rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Jersey Boys opened in New York in November 2005, ending its 11-year run January 15, 2017, after 4,642 performances at the August Wilson Theatre. The musical first ran in London’s West End from March 18, 2008–March 26, 2017, and, at the time, was the sixth longest-running musical in the West End. The musical also began an Off-Broadway run in November 2017 at New World Stages.

The upcoming production will feature scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy, and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich, and the music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Ron Melrose.

Trafalgar Theatre, when it opens, will comply with COVID-19 secure guidelines, with robust risk mitigation in place. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings, and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing, and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

Jersey Boys is produced in London by the Dodgers and Trafalgar Theatre Productions Ltd.

