Jesse Eisenberg, Michael Zegen, Kunal Nayyar, More Reunite for a Virtual Reading of The Spoils July 30

By Dan Meyer
Jul 30, 2020
 
The New Group presents Eisenberg's comedy online following its 2015 staging.
Oscar nominee and playwright Jesse Eisenberg, Michael Zegen, Kunal Nayyar, Erin Darke, and Annapurna Sriram reunite July 30 at 7 PM ET for a virtual live stream reading of The Spoils.

The comedy, written by Eisenberg, made its world premiere at The New Group in a 2015 production directed by Scott Elliott, who returns to direct the digital presentation.

In The Spoils, nobody likes Ben. Ben doesn’t even like Ben. He’s been kicked out of grad school, lives off his parents’ money, and bullies everyone in his life, including his roommate. When Ben discovers that his grade school crush is marrying a straight-laced banker, he sets out to destroy their relationship and win her back.

Click here for tickets to the reading. For The Spoils, 10 percent of proceeds will benefit the Immigrant Freelance Artists for Theatre Fund. The reading will be archived to watch on demand until August 2.

Following its debut Off-Broadway, the play was seen at Trafalgar Studios in London’s West End in 2016, again starring Eisenberg and directed by Elliott.


Jesse Eisenberg's The Spoils Opens Off-Broadway

Jesse Eisenberg's The Spoils Opens Off-Broadway

The New Group's world premiere of The Spoils — by Jesse Eisenberg of "Social Network" fame — officially opened June 2 following previews that began May 5 at The New Group at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

