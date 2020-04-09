Jesse Eisenberg to be Joined by Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard in New Audible Release

Eisenberg's six-hour scripted audio drama, When You Finish Saving the World, will be released this year.

Oscar-nominated actor and playwright Jesse Eisenberg has teamed up with Audible to release a new scripted drama later this year. Interweaving three monologues to tell a story spanning decades, the six-hour audio drama will star Eisenberg and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), with additional casting to be announced.

When You Finish Saving the World is the story of three individuals working to understand each other and themselves: Nathan, a father learning to connect with his newborn son; Rachel, a young college student seeking to find her place in a relationship and in life; and Ziggy, a teenager hoping to figure out where he came from, and where he’s headed.

“When You Finish Saving the World was such a satisfying story for me to tell—following three different characters, in three different time periods, and finding a way to unite them in a meaningful way—it was an exhilarating experience to write and perform,” says Eisenberg. “I absolutely loved working with the amazing team at Audible because they’re so interested in progressing the medium in creative ways that serve each story. I hope listeners feel the same emotional connection to the story that I do.”

As a playwright, Eisenberg has penned the plays The Spoils, seen in the West End, The Revisionist, Asuncion, and Happy Talk, seen Off-Broadway.

