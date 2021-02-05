Jesse L. Martin, Fredi Walker-Browne, and Kristen Lee Kelly Join Rent NYTW Reunion

By Dan Meyer
Feb 05, 2021
 
Tony- and Oscar-winning songwriting duo Pasek and Paul will also contribute an original composition for the event.
Original Rent cast members Jesse L. Martin, Fredi Walker-Browne, and Kristen Lee Kelly have joined New York Theatre Workshop’s virtual gala, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jonathan Larson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical. The digital event,set for March 2, will also feature an original composition created by Dear Evan Hansen creators Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

A special segment with over 130 Rent alums from productions around the world, including Jordan Fisher, Josh Grisetti, Brennin Hunt, Amber Iman, Amy Spanger, Taylor Trensch, and Mike Wartella, is also being planned.

As previously announced, the lineup already includes original cast members Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia. The original announcement was made January 25, the same day that the musical premiered at the Off-Broadway venue in 1996.

Larson died early that morning of the opening after suffering an aortic dissection, though his legacy lived on in the show as it transferred to Broadway where it enjoyed a 12-year run at the Nederlander Theatre.

Tickets start at $25 and are available (along with packages and sponsorships) at NYTW.org.

