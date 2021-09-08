Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, and Amy Rice Team Up for Broadway Rising

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, and Amy Rice Team Up for Broadway Rising
By Dan Meyer
Sep 08, 2021
 
The documentary follows theatre workers as they restart the industry after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Justin Mikita, Tyler Ferguson, and Amy Rice
Justin Mikita, Tyler Ferguson, and Amy Rice

A new documentary from director Amy Rice and producers Jesse Tyler Feguson and Justin Mikita will follow celebrities and theatre workers as they try to restart the industry following the COVID-19 shutdown. Deadline reports Broadway Rising is currently in production, with a timeline, participating talent, and more to be announced at a later date.

“My career has often taken me away from theatre, but my heart has always been firmly planted in the… community,” said Ferguson, who will next appear on Broadway in the revival of Take Me Out at Second Stage. “This film is for that kid, who like me have no other option but theatre and who have, for the last two years, been forced to reevaluate that dream and wonder ‘what now?’ Broadway is the soul of New York City, and I am so ready to celebrate its reopening.”

READ: Back to Broadway—Reopening Announcements, News, and Tickets

Ferguson and Mikita, the latter a Tony winner as a producer of the 2019 revival of Oklahoma!, will produce for Cape and Helmet Productions alongside Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures, Christopher Cowen of STATION 10, Boardwalk Pictures, and World of Ha Productions. Serving as executive producers are Hallee Adelman, Ivy Herman, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Lance Acord, and Boardwalk Pictures, along with Justin Lacob, Bryn Mooser, and Andy Hsieh executive producing for XTR. Danielle Massie is a co-producer.

Several Broadway shows have already resumed performances, including a box-office breaking engagement of Waitress. The return of Hadestown began September 2, just a few weeks after Pass Over—the first new show to begin performances since the COVID-19 shutdown—opened August 22. Up next: Chicago, Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked will resume September 14. Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues starts performances the same day.

A Look Inside the Reopening of Hadestown on Broadway

A Look Inside the Reopening of Hadestown on Broadway

15 PHOTOS
Hadestown_Broadway_Reopening Night Photos_2021_HR
Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Reopening Night Photos_2021_HR
André De Sheilds Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Reopening Night Photos_2021_HR
Tom Hewitt, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Reeve Carney Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Reopening Night Photos_2021_HR
Tom Hewitt, Amber Gray, and Eva Noblezada Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Reopening Night Photos_2021_HR
Cast of Hadestown Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Reopening Night Photos_2021_HR
Cast of Hadestown Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Reopening Night Photos_2021_HR
Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and company of Hadestown Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Reopening Night Photos_2021_HR
André De Shields and company of Hadestown Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Reopening Night Photos_2021_HR
Company of Hadestown Marc J. Franklin
Hadestown_Broadway_Reopening Night Photos_2021_HR
Rachel Chavkin and company of Hadestown Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.