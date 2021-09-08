Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, and Amy Rice Team Up for Broadway Rising

The documentary follows theatre workers as they restart the industry after the COVID-19 shutdown.

A new documentary from director Amy Rice and producers Jesse Tyler Feguson and Justin Mikita will follow celebrities and theatre workers as they try to restart the industry following the COVID-19 shutdown. Deadline reports Broadway Rising is currently in production, with a timeline, participating talent, and more to be announced at a later date.

“My career has often taken me away from theatre, but my heart has always been firmly planted in the… community,” said Ferguson, who will next appear on Broadway in the revival of Take Me Out at Second Stage. “This film is for that kid, who like me have no other option but theatre and who have, for the last two years, been forced to reevaluate that dream and wonder ‘what now?’ Broadway is the soul of New York City, and I am so ready to celebrate its reopening.”

READ: Back to Broadway—Reopening Announcements, News, and Tickets

Ferguson and Mikita, the latter a Tony winner as a producer of the 2019 revival of Oklahoma!, will produce for Cape and Helmet Productions alongside Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures, Christopher Cowen of STATION 10, Boardwalk Pictures, and World of Ha Productions. Serving as executive producers are Hallee Adelman, Ivy Herman, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Lance Acord, and Boardwalk Pictures, along with Justin Lacob, Bryn Mooser, and Andy Hsieh executive producing for XTR. Danielle Massie is a co-producer.

Several Broadway shows have already resumed performances, including a box-office breaking engagement of Waitress. The return of Hadestown began September 2, just a few weeks after Pass Over—the first new show to begin performances since the COVID-19 shutdown—opened August 22. Up next: Chicago, Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked will resume September 14. Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues starts performances the same day.

