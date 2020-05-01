Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Host The Public's Free Virtual Gala

By Olivia Clement
May 01, 2020
 
The event will be streamed on the Off-Broadway theatre's website, YouTube, and Facebook.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Public Theater is throwing a virtual benefit bash June 1 with stage and screen alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson set to host. We Are One Public: A One Night Only Virtual Event to Support The Public Theater will be live streamed for free on the Off-Broadway theatre's website, YouTube, and Facebook.

Directed by Kenny Leon, the evening will feature performances and stories, with casting, start time, and additional details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The gala honorees will be Audrey and Zygi Wilf, and actor Sam Waterston. The virtual event will feature music direction by Ted Sperling; and the gala co-chairs are Kwame Anthony Appiah, Candia Fisher, Joanna Fisher, Laure Sudreau, and Lynne Wheat.

The Public's annual gala is typically held at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, home to its longrunning, free Shakespeare in the Park season. This year's outdoor programming, along with other live events, was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak; read more here.

