Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, More Confirmed to Return to Broadway's Take Me Out

The Broadway revival, on hold due to the pandemic, will now begin previews March 9, 2022.

Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams, and more have been confirmed for the rescheduled Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg’s baseball drama Take Me Out.

The Second Stage production will now begin previews March 9, 2022, at the Helen Hayes Theater with an opening night set for April 4. The production was initially slated to open in April 2020 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously reported cast members Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, and Tyler Lansing Weaks will also star, although the role of Davey Battle (originally announced to be played by Brandon J. Dirden) remains to be cast.

Directed by Scott Ellis, the revival will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and casting by Jim Carnahan. The production is supported by grants from the Berlanti Family Foundation, the Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

First seen on Broadway in 2003, the play follows Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, who comes out of the closet, revealing a tradition of long-held unspoken prejudices off the field. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question the old ways, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

