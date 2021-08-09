Jesse Williams Will Star in TV Adaptation of Take Me Out

By Andrew Gans
Aug 09, 2021
 
Williams will also star in the upcoming Broadway revival of the Richard Greenberg play, with both directed by Scott Ellis.
Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy, Little Fires Everywhere), who will star in the rescheduled Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out in spring 2022, will also head the cast of a TV adaptation of the Tony-winning baseball drama, according to Deadline.

The limited TV series from Anonymous Content will be adapted by playwright Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis. Ellis will also helm Second Stage's Broadway revival, now set to begin previews March 9, 2022, at the Helen Hayes Theater. The production was initially slated to open in April 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Catherine Wessel

Williams, who will play baseball player Darren Lemming, will star on Broadway opposite Patrick. J. Adams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Additional casting for the TV version will be announced at a later date.

Executive producers include Williams, Greenberg, and Ellis; David Levine and Whitney Dibo will oversee for AC Studios.

“I’m incredibly honored by the opportunity to expand on such a profound narrative,” said Williams. “The questions and challenges presented by Richard’s material are critical and seemingly boundless; cutting to the core of ‘masculinity marketing.’ What are we really, if our peace is so easily threatened by the peace of others?”

First seen on Broadway in 2003, the play follows Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, who comes out of the closet, revealing a tradition of long-held unspoken prejudices off the field. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question the old ways, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

Broadway’s Take Me Out, Starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Meets the Press

Broadway’s Take Me Out, Starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Meets the Press

13 PHOTOS
