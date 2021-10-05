Jessica Hecht, Midori Francis, Maddie Corman, Drew Droege, More Set for The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues October 5

Three Men and a Baby star Steve Guttenberg is one of 18 writers participating.

A new installment of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues debuts October 5, featuring stage and screen favorites Jessica Hecht, Midori Francis, Maddie Corman, Drew Droege, Sarah Steele, and more. Three Men and a Baby star Steven Guttenberg is one of 18 writers participating in the evening of digital theatre.

The videos air beginning at 6 PM ET on IGTV , Facebook , YouTube , and 24HourPlays.org , with new performances released every 15 minutes.

In addition to the quintet above, the lineup features Jessica Jade Andres, Genevieve Angelson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Kai Chen, Nate Corddry, Rachel Coster, Olli Haaskivi, Iliana Inocencio, Elise Kibler, Allie Levitan, Ronald Peet, Susannah Perkins, Anna Suzuki, and Corin Wells.

Joining Guttenberg as writers for the latest edition are David Anzuelo, Mallery Avidon, Rachel Axler, Matt Barbot, Courtney Baron, Kate Cortesi, Lovell Holder, Jesse Jae Hoon, Elizabeth Irwin, Laura Jacqmin, Jon Kern, Michael Mitnick, Itamar Moses, Matthew Paul Olmos, Scott Organ, Andrew Rincon, Mac Rogers and Jasmine Sharma.

The Viral Monologues process began October 4 at 6 PM, when actors shared orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers went to work crafting original pieces. Actors received their monologues this morning and will continue to film their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle is completed with the launch of the first video at 6 PM.

Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated over 400 new free-to-view theatre pieces. Actors and writers from across the American arts and entertainment industry have come together to write, rehearse, perform and produce new works in just 24 hours. The lineup of stars who have written and performed works includes Wayne Brady, Matthew Broderick, Hugh Dancy, André De Shields, Daveed Diggs, Jesse Eisenberg, Raúl Esparza, Marcia Gay Harden, Santino Fontana, Tavi Gevinson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Kenneth Lonergan, Cynthia Nixon, Lynn Nottage, Larry Owens, Ashley Park, David Hyde Pierce, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Shannon, Cobie Smulders, and Patrick Wilson.