Jessica Vosk Hosts Opening Night NY Philharmonic Concert at Bryant Park June 9

The in-person performance is available to live stream from home.

Wicked star Jessica Vosk welcomes back audiences to the Bryant Park Picnic Performances series June 9 as host of New York Philharmonic's first concert at the midtown hotspot. As previously announced, the orchestra will also perform live June 10-12.

A live stream of the June 9 event, brought to viewers by Bank of America, is available to watch on Bryant Park's website and social media beginning at 7 PM. Only the June 9 concert will be streamed.

A number of theatre favorites and performing arts institutions will perform free, live concerts throughout the summer, including Tony nominee Adrienne Warren and Broadway alum Mykal Kilgore. Kilgore is set to take the stage June 26, while Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star Warren and special guests perform July 30. The season wraps September 20 with a 100th anniversary celebration of The Town Hall, located blocks away from Bryant Park.

Bryant Park will observe all New York City and New York State COVID-19 safety guidelines immediate to the time of the performance, including on-site proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.