Jessica Vosk to Host Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes Panel on Integrated Health

The series from Playbill and Weill Cornell Medicine explores the intersection of health, wellness, and theatre.

Wicked star Jessica Vosk will host a panel on integrated health August 25 as part of the Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes series. She'll be interviewing Alka Gupta, MD, co-founder and co-director of the Weill Cornell Medicine Integrative Health and Wellbeing Program, and Jackie Herback, LMSW, LMT.

The event begins at 5:30 PM ET on Playbill.com and its YouTube. Interviews will remain available following the live stream.

The live interview series pairs Broadway favorites like Vosk with physicians from WCM to explore the intersection of health, wellness, and theatre. The streams, presented by Playbill in partnership with WCM, allow audiences to interact with the performers and healthcare professionals via a virtual Q&A. Centerstage with Healthcare Heroes kicks off July 31 with Telly Leung, who will speak with three voice physicians from the Sean Parker Institute for the Voice on vocal care.

