Jessie Mueller, Ali Stroker, Alex Brightman and More Perform Resilient Take on Sondheim's 'I'm Still Here'

To mark one year of the Broadway closure, theatre maker Thomas Ellenson has collected an all-star lineup of Broadway alums to perform in his adaptation of "I'm Still Here" from Stephen Sondheim's Follies
"Broadway means so much to me. So I promised myself I would make something positive happen for Broadway—because Broadway and theatre have given me so much—a passion, amazing longtime friends, my first paid job, and a great girlfriend."
The video features such Broadway stars as Tony Award winners Joel Grey (Cabaret), Harvey Fierstein (Hairspray), Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Jessie Mueller (Beautiful), Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins); Tony Award nominees Beth Malone (Fun Home) and Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice); and Christopher J. Hanke (How to Succeed...), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Jose Llana (The King and I), Michael Mastro (West Side Story), Lance Roberts (My Fair Lady), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Anna Uzele (Six), and Raena White (Chicago).
READ: 365 Streaming Moments That Got Us Through 365 Days of the Broadway Shutdown
Ellenson, currently a sophomore at SUNY/Purchase, has appeared in various Off-Off-Broadway shows and has worked with the non-profit Broadway Dreams. Due to his cerebral palsy, he uses a power wheelchair to get around and speaks with an iPad. In May of 2017, he performed his solo show, It Is What It Is, at NYC's One Festival, taking home First Prize.
To donate to The Actors Fund, click here.