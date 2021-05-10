Jessie Mueller, Amber Iman, Justin Guarini, More Will Sing in PBS Concert Series One Voice: The Songs We Share

The new series launches May 28 with two episodes, including a concert featuring Broadway songs that have become anthems.

Tony winner Jessie Mueller will host the inaugural episode of the new PBS series One Voice: The Songs We Share, featuring the American Pops Orchestra. The concert series, which was filmed under COVID-19 safety guidelines, launches May 28 on PBS with two back-to back episodes; check local listings.

Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) hosts and performs in the episode "Broadway," filmed at the Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown, Maryland, and featuring show tunes recorded by the Rat Pack, Johnny Mathis, and other artists. The evening also includes the talents of Amber Iman (Hamilton), Luke Hawkins (Harry Connick, Jr. —A Celebration of Cole Porter), Alexis Michelle (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Sam Simahk (My Fair Lady), and pianists Steven Mann and Ray Wong.

The evening will continue with "Sacred," filmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hagerstown. Hosted by and starring Grammy winner Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, Once On This Island), the concert also features Justin Guarini (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown), soprano Maureen McKay, Adam Hyndman (Hadestown), and 16-year-old prodigy organist Daniel Colaner. Audiences can expect church tunes that were later adapted by Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and more.

The American Pops Orchestra performs under the baton of founder and music director Luke Frazier. The series will also feature episodes entitled "Country" and "American Roots."

“There are so many incredible songs that contribute to the extraordinary cannon of American music. Many of the songs that you will enjoy in this series began as part of some other body of work or as part of a very specific genre of music. The pieces we will share with you have transcended their original purpose, making an indelible mark on the iconic American Songbook. One Voice: The Songs We Share brings these celebrated classics front and center, and with the American Pops Orchestra’s commitment to present them in a fresh and new way,” said Frazier.

The series will also stream on PBS.org and the PBS Video App.