Jessie Mueller, Kelli O’Hara, Denée Benton, More Will Teach Emerging Artists at Bryant Park This Summer

toggle menu
toggle search form
Education News   Jessie Mueller, Kelli O’Hara, Denée Benton, More Will Teach Emerging Artists at Bryant Park This Summer
By Dan Meyer
Jul 14, 2021
 
Broadway-Bound is a new collaboration between Bryant Park and BroadwayEvolved.
Jessie Mueller, Kelli O&#39;Hara, and Denée Benton
Jessie Mueller, Kelli O'Hara, and Denée Benton

Tony winners Jessie Mueller and Kelli O’Hara, Tony nominees Denée Benton and Andrew Rannells, George Salazar, and more will teach up-and-coming performers in a new musical theatre training program this summer. Broadway-Bound, a partnership between Bryant Park Corporation and BroadwayEvolved, will run August 2–3 and 10, with faculty appearing in-person and virtually.

The program offers BroadwayEvolved students the chance to train and rehearse on the Bryant Park stage that has become a staple of NYC summertime events. After a year on hiatus due to the pandemic, the NYC park returned with its Picnic Performances in June and will return with movie nights in August.

“It's been such a tough year for students looking at a career in the arts and quite frankly for many professional artists too,” said BroadwayEvolved Co-Founder Betsy Wolfe. “To get to come together and share this time and space will be so impactful and I hope even healing.”

Broadway-Bound is produced with support from Amazon. For more information, click here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Education News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.