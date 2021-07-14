Jessie Mueller, Kelli O’Hara, Denée Benton, More Will Teach Emerging Artists at Bryant Park This Summer

Broadway-Bound is a new collaboration between Bryant Park and BroadwayEvolved.

Tony winners Jessie Mueller and Kelli O’Hara, Tony nominees Denée Benton and Andrew Rannells, George Salazar, and more will teach up-and-coming performers in a new musical theatre training program this summer. Broadway-Bound, a partnership between Bryant Park Corporation and BroadwayEvolved, will run August 2–3 and 10, with faculty appearing in-person and virtually.

The program offers BroadwayEvolved students the chance to train and rehearse on the Bryant Park stage that has become a staple of NYC summertime events. After a year on hiatus due to the pandemic, the NYC park returned with its Picnic Performances in June and will return with movie nights in August .

“It's been such a tough year for students looking at a career in the arts and quite frankly for many professional artists too,” said BroadwayEvolved Co-Founder Betsy Wolfe. “To get to come together and share this time and space will be so impactful and I hope even healing.”