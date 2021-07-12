Jesus Christ Superstar Concert, Starring Ramin Karimloo, Michael K. Lee, Telly Leung, Begins July 12 in Japan

The Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical plays in Tokyo with COVID-19 protocols.

A concert production of Jesus Christ Superstar, featuring a global range of stage favorites from Broadway, the West End, Japan, and more, plays in Tokyo beginning July 12. Performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical run through July 27 at the Tokyu Theatre Orb in the Shibuya Hikarie skyscraper.

Due to the state of emergency announced in Tokyo last week, performances have been reduced to 50 percent capacity with a number of other health and safety protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Refunds are being offered to ticket holders who wish to stay home.

Broadway alum Michael K. Lee takes on the title role with his Allegiance co-star Telly Leung (Aladdin) as Peter, Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables) as Judas, Celinde Schoenmaker (The Phantom of the Opera) as Mary Magdalene, Robert Marien (Les Misérables) as Pontius Pilate, musician Masaaki Fujioka as King Herod, Le Velvets singer Hironobu Miyahara as Caiaphas, and Hayato Kakizawa (Dying Eye) as Simon Zealotes. Aaron Walpole, who played Annas in the 2012 Broadway revival of the musical, returns to the role.

Mark Stuart directs the English-language production, with Shigeru Yawata serving as music director. The presentation features set design by Mirei Iwamoto, lighting design by Takanori Isokawa, sound design by Yusuke Yamamoto, and stage direction by Kazuomi Kurosawa. Kellie Hoagland is associate choreographer with Sayaka Kato as assistant director and assistant choreographer.

Japan has had success with presenting large-scale theatrical productions during the pandemic. In recent months, the capital city has been home to such titles as The Phantom of the Opera, Waitress, and The Prom.

For more information, visit Theatre-Orb.com.