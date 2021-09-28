Jesus Christ Superstar's 50th Anniversary North American Tour Resumes September 28

The tour of the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production reopens at the Keller Auditorium in Oregon.

The 50th anniversary North American tour of the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar resumes performances September 28 at the Keller Auditorium in Portland, Oregon.

The production will continue to play over 25 cities during the 2021–2022 season, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco, and Toronto.

Returning to their roles are Aaron LaVigne as Jesus, James T. Justis as Judas, Jenna Rubaii as Mary, Alvin Crawford as Caiphas, Tommy Sherlock as Pilate, and Tyce Green as Annas.

The ensemble includes David Andre, Sara Andreas, Courtney Arango, Wesley J. Barnes, Milena J. Comeau, Lydia Ruth Dawson, Derek Ferguson, Brian Golub, Brittany Rose Hammond, Garfield Hammonds, Quiana Holmes, Darrell T. Joe, Sheila Jones, Jacob Lacopo, Paul Louis Lessard, Eric A. Lewis, Tommy McDowell, Danny McHugh, Jenny Mollet, Sarah Parker, Erick Patrick, SandyRedd, Cooper Stanton, and Chelsea Williams.

Timothy Sheader directs with choreography by Drew McOnie. The production also has set and costume design by Tony nominee Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster, with music supervision by Tom Deering and North American music supervision by David Holcenberg.

The Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during summer 2020.

The tour is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions. For the current itinerary, click here.



(Updated September 28, 2021)