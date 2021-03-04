Jill Eikenberry Stars in Jericho, Directed by Marsha Mason, Streaming March 4

The Jack Canfora family drama is the inaugural production for New Normal Rep.

New Normal Rep, a new streaming theatre company, launches its inaugural season with Jack Canfora's Jericho, available for streaming beginning March 4 at 7 PM ET.

Jill Eikenberry (Golden Globe winner and five-time Emmy nominee for her role on L.A. Law) stars in the drama, set at a Thanksgiving dinner as a family deals with the anger, grief, and guilt after a tragedy. Other cast members include C.K. Allen, Eleanor Handley, Jason O'Connell, Michael Satow, and Carol Todd.

Marsha Mason directs the production. Mason garnered four Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her performances in the films Cinderella Liberty, The Goodbye Girl, Chapter Two, and Only When I Laugh. Broadway acting credits include Steel Magnolias and The Night of the Iguana. She served as associate director on the 2019 revival of All My Sons.

READ: Checking In With… 4-Time Oscar Nominee Marsha Mason, Star of The Goodbye Girl, Chapter Two, The Night of the Iguana, More

New Normal Rep, under the direction of Artistic Director Jack Canfora and Executive Producer Sally Kilingenstein-Martell, aims to digitally present new and lesser known plays from diverse perspectives. Two Sisters and a Piano, written and directed by Nilo Cruz (Anna in the Tropics) and starring Jimmy Smits (L.A. Law, Anna in the Tropics), will stream April 21–May 3.

Jericho will be available through April 4. A Happy Hour Q&A with the cast and creative team will follow the premiere at 9:30 PM. For ticketing, visit NewNormalRep.org.