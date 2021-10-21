Jimmy Awards to Return to In-Person Ceremony at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre in 2022

Presented by The Broadway League, the Jimmys recognize the best in high school musical theatre performers nationwide.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, affectionately called The Jimmys in honor of Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, will return to a live, in-person ceremony in 2022, the first for the awards since 2019. Presented by The Broadway League, the 13th Annual Jimmy Awards will be held at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre June 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Jimmy Awards ceremony is the annual culmination of more than 40 nationwide regional awards—representing more than 140,000 students at 1,800 high schools across 25 states—honoring the best in high school musical theatre, bringing regional winners together for a week of events, workshops, and master classes with industry professionals in New York City. The week culminates in a final ceremony on a Broadway stage, where nominees compete with performances to earn the top titles and college scholarships. The return to an in-person event follows an online event earlier this year and the cancelation of the 2020 ceremony.

"After taking a year off and then having a virtual presentation during the pandemic, we are thrilled to be back live at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway," says Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin. "Once again, we’re inviting some of the most talented teens in the country to New York and giving them the opportunity to realize their Broadway dreams and earn significant scholarships. Over the past few years an increasing number of Jimmy Awards alumni have gone on to star in hit Broadway shows and Touring Productions proving that the Jimmy Awards are really one of the most exciting and inspiring programs for performers and fans alike."

Past Jimmy Award winners include Andrew Barth Feldman and Reneé Rapp, both of whom quickly moved on to Broadway careers. Feldman, most recently seen in the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Ratatouille: The TIkTok Musical, also starred on Broadway in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, while Rapp was Broadway's final Regina George in Mean Girls.

For more information, visit JimmyAwards.com.