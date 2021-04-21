Jimmy Smits and Daphne Rubin-Vega Reunite with Nilo Cruz for Two Sisters and a Piano April 21

The pair previously starred on Broadway in the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright's Anna in the Tropics.

The new streaming theatre company New Normal Rep reunites Emmy Award winner Jimmy Smits and two-time Tony Award nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega for an online presentation of Nilo Cruz's Two Sisters and a Piano. The production, also directed by Cruz, premieres 7 PM ET April 21.

The play, set in 1991 Cuba, centers on Maria Celia (played by Florencia Lozano), a writer and her younger sister Sofia (Rubin-Vega), a pianist, who have spent two years under house arrest for speaking out against the political regime. Passion infiltrates politics when a lieutenant (Smits) assigned to their case becomes infatuated with Maria Celia, whose literature he has been reading. Gary Perez also stars.

Smits and Rubin-Vega starred together on Broadway in Cruz's 2003 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Anna in the Tropics, which garnered Tony nominations for Best Play and Rubin-Vega for Featured Actress.

New Normal Rep, under the direction of Artistic Director Jack Canfora and Executive Producer Sally Kilingenstein-Martell, aims to digitally present new and lesser known plays from diverse perspectives. The company launched in March with with Jack Canfora's Jericho, starring another L.A. Law alum, Jill Eikenberry. Dates have not been announced for the remaining two shows of the inaugural season—Lines in the Dust by Nikkole Salter and F.I.R.E. by Julia Blauvelt.

Two Sisters and a Piano will be available through May 23. A Happy Hour Q&A with the cast and creative team will follow the premiere at 9:30 PM. For ticketing, visit NewNormalRep.org.