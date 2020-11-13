Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, Starring Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Forest Whitaker, More, Streams on Netflix November 13

By Dan Meyer
Nov 13, 2020
 
The Netflix holiday musical, featuring songs by John Legend, debuts November 13.

Tony winners Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, and more bring plenty of holiday cheer in the new Netflix holiday musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, streaming November 13. Check out the trailer above.

Set in the town of Cobbleton, the film follows toymaker Jeronicus Jangle whose inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. When his apprentice steals his most precious creation, it’s up to his granddaughter (along with one of Jangle’s long-forgotten inventions) to save the day.

Rounding out the cast of the musical adventure are Madalen Mills, Sharon Rose, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville.

Featuring original songs by EGOT winner John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan, Jingle Jangle is written and directed by David E. Talbert. The movie is produced by Legend, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, David E. Talbert, Kristin Burr, Mike Jackson, and David McIlvain.

A Look at Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, and More in Jingle Jangle

8 PHOTOS
Forest Whitaker in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Forest Whitaker in Jingle Jangle Netflix
in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Madalen Mills in Jingle Jangle Netflix
in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Madalen Mills and Anika Noni Rose in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Keegan-Michael Key in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Keegan-Michael Key in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Madalen Mills and Forest Whitaker in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Madalen Mills and Forest Whitaker in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Diaana Babnicova and Justin Cornwell in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Diaana Babnicova and Justin Cornwell in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Forest Whitaker in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Forest Whitaker in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
Phylicia Rashad in <i>Jingle Jangle</i>
Phylicia Rashad in Jingle Jangle Gareth Gatrell/Netflix
