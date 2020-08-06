Jiréh Breon Holder's In The Southern Breeze, a Spotlight on Critics of Color, More Virtual Offerings From Rattlestick Playwrights

The Off-Broadway company continues its slate of digital programming this August.

Rattlestick Playwright Theater’s upcoming digital offerings in August include a virtual play reading, a spotlight on critics of color, and a discussion of whiteness in the industry. Check out what's coming below.

Jiréh Breon Holder’s In The Southern Breeze will live stream August 13 at 5 PM ET on Zoom, with a post-show discussion facilitated by PEN America’s Prison Writing Program Manager Robert Pollock. The reading, directed by Christopher D. Betts, stars Curt Morlaye, Terrence Riggins, Justin Sams, Tanisha Thompson, and Travis Turner.

Prior to the reading is the Off-Broadway theatre’s monthly anti-racism discussion Witnessing Whiteness August 10 at 5 PM ET. Hosted by Samuel Morreale, participants will discuss their understanding of whiteness, the history of white supremacy, and work to identify how this construct operates systemically, institutionally, and individually.

Rattlestick will then host virtual salon “Spotlight on Critics of Color,” with panelists Jose Solís, David John Chávez, Juan Michael Porter II, and Diep Tran. The conversation will focus on approaches to criticism and the panel’s response to the state of the theatre now and in the future.

Finally, the company will bring back the cross-cultural conversation series Global Gabs August 25 at 8 PM ET. Recently seen at the Global Forms Theater Festival, the next episode will focus on international student policy.