JoBeth Williams and Harris Yulin Star in July 10 Presentation of We Have to Hurry

Patricia Vanstone again directs Dorothy Lyman's play for Broadway on Demand.

Love gets another chance in the third benefit live stream production of We Have To Hurry, this time starring JoBeth Williams and Harris Yulin. The stream airs July 10 at 8 PM ET and July 11 at 3 PM via Broadway on Demand.

Patricia Vanstone returns to direct the Dorothy Lyman play, which follows a pair of mature people forced to commune from across a balcony due to new isolation protocols. When Gil notices the secret love of his life, Margaret, growing increasingly frustrated with the situation, he takes action to make every moment left count. The work debuted in May starring Elliott Gould and Kathleen Chalfant; Alfred Molina and Lyman performed it in June.

Williams has made over 30 films, including Poltergeist, The Big Chill, and Kramer vs. Kramer. Her New York theatre credits include Body Awareness at the Atlantic Theater Company and Last Dance at Manhattan Theatre Club. Yulin is well known to television audiences from the Netflix series Ozark. His Broadway credits include Hedda Gabler, The Price, The Visit, A Lesson From Aloes, and Watch on the Rhine.

Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all profits to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Owned and operated by The Actors Fund, the residences offer short-stay rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care services for individuals who have dedicated a major portion of their professional lives to the performing arts and entertainment.

For this version, the cast and creators of We Have to Hurry host a Virtual Stage Door session for VIP ticket holders, replacing the Playbill signing post-show tradition fans have followed for decades.

(Updated July 10, 2021)