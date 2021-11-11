Jocelyn Bioh's Nollywood Dreams Opens Off-Broadway November 11

Abena, Charlie Hudson III, Ade Otukoya, and more star in the drama that launches MCC Theater's new season.

Jocelyn Bioh's Nollywood Dreams, which launches MCC Theater's 2021–2022 season, officially opens November 11 following previews that began October 21 at the Newman Mills Theater.

Directed by Saheem Ali (Fires in The Mirror), the production reunites the entire cast from the 2020 MCC production that was postponed due to the pandemic. The new work from Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence Bioh (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play; Merry Wives) is scheduled to run through November 28.



The cast includes Abena (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Charlie Hudson III (A Raisin in the Sun), Nana Mensah (Man from Nebraska), Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton), Ade Otukoya (Gem of the Ocean), and Emana Rachelle (In the Name Of). Yao Dogbe (Homebound), Shiro Kihagi (Summertime), and Marsha Regis (Intimate Apparel) are understudies for the production.

The play is set in the 1990s in Lagos, Nigeria, as the Nollywood film industry is exploding. Ayamma, who works at her parents’ travel agency alongside her sister Dede, lands an audition for a new film and comes head-to-head with director Gbenga Ezie’s former leading lady.

“Nothing thrills me more than to be reuniting with the Nollywood Dreams cast and finally getting the chance to share this play with the world,” said Bioh in an earlier statement. “Being the first show back at MCC is an honor, and we promise to fill the theatre with laughter and pure joy.”

Nollywood Dreams also features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by David Weiner and Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, and hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis. Dawn-Elin Fraser is the dialect coach, and Alyssa K. Howard is the production stage manager.

(Updated November 11, 2021)

