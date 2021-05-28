Jodie Steele, Bobbie Little, Christina Bennington, More Will Star in London Return of Heathers the Musical

Performances will begin in June at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Initial casting has been announced for the London return of Heathers the Musical, which will play a 12-week engagement in the West End at the Theatre Royal Haymarket June 21–September 11. Opening night is set for June 28.

The company will be headed by Christina Bennington (Bat Out Of Hell) as high school geek Veronica Sawyer and Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as moody teen Jason Dean (JD). In the title roles will be Jodie Steele (Six) as Heather Chandler, Bobbie Little (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Heather Duke, and Frances Mayli McCann (Evita) as Heather McNamara.

These actors will be joined by Lauren Ward as Fleming/Veronica’s Mother, Madison Swan as Martha, Simon Bailey as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Ram Sweeney, and Steven Serlin as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principle Gowan.

Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s musical will be directed by its original Off-Broadway director, Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Dan Samson.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, Heathers is based on the cult favorite film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. A U.K. tour is set to launch at Leeds Grand Theatre July 28.

Tony nominee O’Keefe (Legally Blonde) and Emmy nominee Murphy co-wrote the book, music, and lyrics for Heathers, which premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 prior to an Off-Broadway run at New World Stages in 2014. The authors returned to revise segments of the show ahead of its London developmental run at The Other Palace in 2018. It transferred that same year to the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

