Jodie Steele, Bobbie Little, Christina Bennington, More Will Star in London Return of Heathers the Musical

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Jodie Steele, Bobbie Little, Christina Bennington, More Will Star in London Return of Heathers the Musical
By Andrew Gans
May 28, 2021
Buy Tickets to Heathers: The Musical
 
Performances will begin in June at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.
Heathers_London_Logo 2021_HR

Initial casting has been announced for the London return of Heathers the Musical, which will play a 12-week engagement in the West End at the Theatre Royal Haymarket June 21–September 11. Opening night is set for June 28.

The company will be headed by Christina Bennington (Bat Out Of Hell) as high school geek Veronica Sawyer and Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as moody teen Jason Dean (JD). In the title roles will be Jodie Steele (Six) as Heather Chandler, Bobbie Little (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Heather Duke, and Frances Mayli McCann (Evita) as Heather McNamara.

These actors will be joined by Lauren Ward as Fleming/Veronica’s Mother, Madison Swan as Martha, Simon Bailey as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Ram Sweeney, and Steven Serlin as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principle Gowan.

Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s musical will be directed by its original Off-Broadway director, Andy Fickman, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Dan Samson.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, Heathers is based on the cult favorite film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. A U.K. tour is set to launch at Leeds Grand Theatre July 28.

TRACK BY TRACK: Heathers Writers Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy Break Down the Musical’s Full Album

Tony nominee O’Keefe (Legally Blonde) and Emmy nominee Murphy co-wrote the book, music, and lyrics for Heathers, which premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 prior to an Off-Broadway run at New World Stages in 2014. The authors returned to revise segments of the show ahead of its London developmental run at The Other Palace in 2018. It transferred that same year to the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Take a Look at Heathers the Musical in the West End

Take a Look at Heathers the Musical in the West End

The London production transferred to the Theatre Royal Haymarket from The Other Palace.

6 PHOTOS
Heathers_London_Production_Photo_2018_[L-R] Jodie Steele (Heather Chandler), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Veronica Sawyer), T'Shan Williams (Heather Duke) and Sophie Isaacs (Heather McNamara) - Heathers The Musical - Pamela Raith Photography (036)_HR.jpg
Jodie Steele, Carrie Hope Fletcher, T'Shan Williams, and Sophie Isaacs Pamela Raith Photography
Heathers_London_Production_Photo_2018_[L-R] T'Shan Williams (Heather Duke), Jodie Steele (Heather Chandler) and Sophie Isaacs (Heather McNamara) - Heathers The Musical - Pamela Raith Photography (007)_HR.jpg
T'Shan Williams, Jodie Steele, and Sophie Isaacs Pamela Raith Photography
Heathers_London_Production_Photo_2018_[L-R] Jamie Muscato (Jason Dean) and Carrie Hope Fletcher (Veronica Sawyer) - Heathers The Musical - Pamela Raith Photography (069)_HR.jpg
Jamie Muscato and Carrie Hope Fletcher Pamela Raith Photography
Heathers_London_Production_Photo_2018_The Cast of Heathers The Musical - Pamela Raith Photography (039)_HR.jpg
Cast of the 2018 London production of Heathers Pamela Raith Photography
Heathers_London_Production_Photo_2018_Carrie Hope Fletcher (Veronica Sawyer) and the cast of Heathers The Musical - Pamela Raith Photography (049)_HR.jpg
Carrie Hope Fletcher and cast Pamela Raith Photography
Heathers_London_Production_Photo_2018_The Cast of Heathers The Musical - Pamela Raith Photography (045) copy_HR.jpg
Cast Pamela Raith Photography
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.