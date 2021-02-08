Jodie Steele, Liam Doyle, and Joe Frost Join Rescheduled Virtual Concert Adaptation of Gatsby A Musical

The production will be filmed in London's Cadogan Hall.

New casting has been announced for the upcoming virtual concert of Gatsby A Musical, which will be filmed in London's Cadogan Hall and will now stream February 26–28 (rescheduled from February 12–14).

Now announced for the production are Jodie Steele (Six) as Daisy Buchanan, Liam Doyle (Wicked) as Tom Buchannan, and Joe Frost (Jersey Boys) as George Wilson. The three replace the previously reported Charlotte Wakefield, Marc Antolin, and Marc Rhys, who are no longer attached.

Gatsby also features Ross William Wild (Million Dollar Quartet) in the title role, four-time Olivier nominee Emma Williams (Mrs. Henderson Presents) as Myrtle Wilson, Blake Patrick Anderson (Be More Chill), Chanice Alexander-Burnett (Motown the Musical), Lauren Chinery, Robert Grose, Oliver Mawdsley, and Tristan Pegg.

Inspired by the F. Scott Fitzgerald classic, Gatsby A Musical features an adaptation by director Linnie Reedman with music and lyrics by Joe Evans. The creative team also includes arranger and orchestrator Henry Brennan, musical director Greg Arrowsmith, designer Justin Williams, lighting designer Dom Warwick, and costume supervisor Belle Mundi.

Gatsby has previously been staged at the Crazy Coqs, the King’s Head, Riverside Studios, the Leicester Square Theatre, Theatre Royal Windsor, and The Other Palace.

Tickets can be purchased online at WebGig.TV.

